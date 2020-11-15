Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

