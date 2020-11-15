Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

