Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 546 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Insiders sold 584,148 shares of company stock valued at $135,473,398 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $255.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $256.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 155.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

