Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $898,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.74.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,769,251 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.05.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

