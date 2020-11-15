Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 62,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

ROST opened at $108.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.