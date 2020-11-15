Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after buying an additional 469,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after buying an additional 601,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,025,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after buying an additional 487,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.