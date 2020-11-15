Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $488.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

