Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.