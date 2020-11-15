Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 147,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,119 shares of company stock worth $9,038,129 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

