Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,050 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,438 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.24.

Shares of AAL opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.89 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

