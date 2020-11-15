Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,543 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,135 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NYSE EXR opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

