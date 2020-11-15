Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

