Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 536 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

TSN stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

