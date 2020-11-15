Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $68,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 709,028 shares of company stock valued at $47,795,812. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

