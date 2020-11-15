Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 91,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 670,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.