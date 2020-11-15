Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $72,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

