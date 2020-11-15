Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $308.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

