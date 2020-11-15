Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,238,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $356.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.90. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

