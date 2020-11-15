Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $83,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

