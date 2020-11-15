Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $84,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.