The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

