Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 250 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $166.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.41.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

