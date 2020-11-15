Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,090 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,562,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,367,000.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $785,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,111,841.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $3,156,057.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,390 in the last ninety days.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.