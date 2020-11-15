Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $71.16 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $1,606,361. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.