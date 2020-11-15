Alps Advisors Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $139,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of YETI by 27.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.87.

Shares of YETI opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $62.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $563,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,453 shares of company stock worth $4,607,562. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

