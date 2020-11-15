Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,432 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 700.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $3,769,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,764,683. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

