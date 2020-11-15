Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,704 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AAON by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.65. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

