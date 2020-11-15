Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,264.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

