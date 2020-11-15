Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,923,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 505,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNP opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

