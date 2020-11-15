Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 153.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 298.5% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 10,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.