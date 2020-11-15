Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

SITC stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.64.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

