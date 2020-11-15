Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

