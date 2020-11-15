Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 155,072 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,329,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 151,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $381.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.18. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $419.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,619,120. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.60.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

