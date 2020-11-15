Thomas W.H. Walton Sells 5,000 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $640,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,833.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas W.H. Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $131.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

