Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll Sells 18,820 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 18,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $1,207,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00.

NYSE:WMS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

