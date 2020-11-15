Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $414,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after acquiring an additional 949,794 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after purchasing an additional 488,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perrigo by 864.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 288,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after buying an additional 244,493 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

