Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,668 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $174,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

