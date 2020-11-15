Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 262.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 517,578 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,216 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 181.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

