CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,260 shares of company stock worth $152,657 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDK opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

