CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CACI International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

CACI International stock opened at $236.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.