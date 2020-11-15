Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter worth about $154,606,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,139,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,066,000 after purchasing an additional 821,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLGX. Compass Point downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens downgraded CoreLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CLGX stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $78.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

