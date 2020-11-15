Securian Asset Management Inc Has $526,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

