Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 554 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,366,792. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

