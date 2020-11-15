Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.