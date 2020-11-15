Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $425,948.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,383.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,538 shares of company stock worth $6,747,664. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

