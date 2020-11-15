Securian Asset Management Inc Has $555,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.32. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

