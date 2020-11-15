Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $166.70 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $170.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

