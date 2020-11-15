Securian Asset Management Inc Takes Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

IAA opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

