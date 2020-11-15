Securian Asset Management Inc Takes Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

IAA opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $414,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc
Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,668 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.
Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc.
CDK Global, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc
CACI International Inc Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc
Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc.


