Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,561,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 234.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Moderna by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 359,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,374,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,381,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $690,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,336,746 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

