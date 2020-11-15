Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 270,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

